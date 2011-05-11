All The Details About Google's Forthcoming Android Update

Photo: Gizmodo

The next Android phone version Ice Cream Sandwich has one clear motive: to put a stop to having dozens (ok, under 10) different versions of Android on devices. Yes, fragmentation. Not just for phones, it’s Google’s “most ambitious” update yet.

It’s not just for phones…

We’ll be seeing Ice Cream Sandwich on phones, tablets, computers…



…and it’s putting a stop to Android fragmentation…

There’s nothing worse than your friends having a more recent Android version than what you have, and thus getting cool new features. Google said they want “one OS that runs everywhere.” They’re going to do this by adapting the framework and adding new APIs “to help developers optimise for all various devices.” Naturally, they’re going to be open source.

…with standardized updates…

As a G1 owner, I remember all to well how frustrating it was not having the latest version of Android. Hell, having nothing but Cupcake. Google has signed up all of the Open Handset Alliance partners (that is, all the hardware manufacturers that create products using Android), and made them promise that all new devices must be capable of running the latest versions of Android, for the first 18 months after they go on sale. This is great news, and a really positive step forward for Google. But what about the old devices?

…there’s also going to be some neat 3D stuff…

Everyone’s going 3D! So it makes sense Google wants in on the action too; albeit in a different way to most. Ice Cream Sandwich is going to use OpenGL headtracking, so it can track the user’s facial features—your eyes, two noses, big smile grin and so on—and kind of like the Kinect, the device will replicate what the user is seeing. It’s very difficult to explain, so you should check out the videos below for a proper demo of the feature.

…if you don’t turn into a DIYer with Ice Cream Sandwich, there’s something wrong with you…

Google’s going down the maker route with the Android Open Accessory feature, which is a set of APIs that let third-party devices, such as your bike, actually sync up with your 2.4.3 or 3.1 device and send the data both ways. It will use USB for starters, and Bluetooth later, and while you need a compatible app (in the bike’s case, they were using the CardioQuest app), you’ll be able to write it yourself! Isn’t that fun? Yes, it’s fun.

…you can get a taste later this year…

Unfortunately it’s not going to be available until the fourth quarter of this year. Sorry!

…and isn’t just called Ice Cream because…

Have you seen how Google erects big statues outside their HQ for every Android release? Froyo (short of frozen yoghurt) was released May last year, and as it looks like a big squirt of icecream, I suppose Google felt the need to differentiate its product releases, so went down this tasty route instead.

