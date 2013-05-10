Why ETFs Are Taking Over Global Financial Markets

Exchange-Traded Funds or ETFs have become a major force in the global financial system since their introduction in 1993. Now, trading of ETFs make up about 30% of daily trading in the US on a notional basis.



The products have become so popular because of the way they enable an investor to take an interest in a large variety of companies, industries, or commodities.

We spoke with Laura Morrison, a senior vice president of Global Index and Exchange Traded Products at NYSE-Euronext, where about 93% of all ETFs are traded, to find out exactly what an ETF is and why it has gained such popularity.



Produced by Business Insider Video

