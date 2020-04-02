From bakeries in France to golf courses in Arizona, here is what is considered an 'essential' business during the coronavirus outbreak across borders

Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty ImagesVendors that sell french fries have been deemed essential businesses in Belgium.
- As countries, states and cities issue lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, only “essential” businesses are staying open.
- Businesses that fall under the “non-essential” category are mostly recreational, such as theatres, museums, and gyms,Business Insider’s Irene Jiang explains.
- While essential businesses typically include grocery stores, banks, and healthcare operations across the board, the question of what is essential leaves room for interpretation and reveals a region’s cultural values.
- From golf courses in Arizona to bakeries in France, here’s how regions around the world differ in their interpretation of what businesses are essential during the coronavirus outbreak.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Boulangeries, where the French go to get their daily baguettes, bread and pastries, are open throughout the country. Meanwhile, food establishments where people gather, like restaurants and cafes, are closed.
Stephane Mahe/ReutersAn employee, wearing a protective face mask, displays some baguettes at the bakery ‘Ma Boulangerie’ in Vertou near Nantes, France, on March 17, 2020.
Source:Wall Street Journal, Reuters
France’s wine and cheese shops are also open. Bread, wine, and cheese are considered the “holy trinity” of French cuisine.
Philippe Wojazer/ReutersPieces of French Roquefort blue cheese are displayed in a cheese shop, or fromagerie, in Paris.
Source:Wall Street Journal, The French Life
French fry stands and shacks remain open in Belgium, while — like in France — restaurants and cafes have closed. French fries are so engrained in the country’s culture that Belgians have petitioned to have them included on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.
Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty ImagesPeople stand in line in front of a French fries vendor in central Brussels on March 14, 2020.
Source:Reuters, SPF Santé publique,Vice
News stand agents in Italy can sell tobacco, but not lottery tickets. Over 10 million, or 1 in 6, Italians smoke, according to the Tobacco Atlas, a partnership between the American Cancer Society and Vital Strategies, a global public health organisation.
Tiziana Fabi/Getty ImagesA newspaper seller stands by his stand at Piazza Bainsizza on March 23, 2020 in Rome.
Source:The Local Italy, Tobacco Atlas,The World Bank
The Netherlands’ famed cannabis coffee shops remain open. While the government originally ordered them to close, it reversed its decision fearing an uptick in illegal dealing.
AP Photo/Peter DejongAt Prix d’Ami cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam, clients must wash their hands before they can roll a joint and smoke marijuana. March 13, 2020.
Source:
Marijuana Business Daily
San Francisco and Denver similarly backtracked on their plans to close cannabis dispensaries. As of March 27, dispensaries in nearly all 33 states where they are legal have been deemed essential, Politico reported.
Haven Daly/Associated PressCustomers maintain social distance while waiting to enter The Green Cross cannabis dispensary in San Francisco on March 18, 2020.
Source:
Politico
Golf courses remain open in Arizona, despite backlash from five mayors across the state. Arizona has over 300 golf courses, and January through April is regarded as peak season.
Source:Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, Tucson.com, Golf Arizona, Golf Now
Whether or not liquor stores are essential varies across the US. In New York they are; however, in neighbouring Philadelphia, they are not.
Angela Weiss/Getty ImagesA patron stands in front of a shelf full of wine bottles in Brooklyn on March 20, 2020.
Source:New York State, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Business Insider
States and cities have also been split in determining whether or not gun stores are essential. On March 28, the Trump administration added gun stores to the federally recommended list of essential businesses. In response to the new guidelines, Los Angeles announced that it will reopen gun stores.
Associated PressPeople wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles, on March 15, 2020.
Source:Business Insider, BBC
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.