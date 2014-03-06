Everything You Need To Know About 'Turn,' The Show AMC Hopes Will Be Its Next 'Breaking Bad'

Antony Platt/AMC Heather Lind and Jamie Bell play Anna Strong and Abraham Woodhull in ‘Turn.’

Now that “Breaking Bad” is over and “Mad Men” is ending after its upcoming seventh season, AMC is looking for its next big drama.

Sure, the cable network still has ratings winner “The Walking Dead” — the midseason premiere drew in more viewers in the 18-49 demo than the Olympics — but other than zombies and admen AMC needs some fresh meat.

Enter “TURN.” Set during the Revolutionary War, the thriller from “Nikita” executive producer Craig Silverstein follows the nation’s first spy group, the Culper Ring.

During the the show’s appearance at the Television Critics Association (TCA) in January, Silverstein said one of the reasons behind doing a show about the Revolutionary War is because its been covered so little in Hollywood.

“There are tons [set during] World War II and the Civil War. But really five or six things you can count set in the Revolutionary War. My theory is they never seemed a true story. It’s really only taught… my memory is in sixth grade, and we’re done. It’s a very black and white, red vs. blue… we learn that and move on. The truth is much more complicated.”

The 10-episode first season is set to premiere April 6 — a week ahead of the “Mad Men” return.

We have your first look at exclusive new photos from the series and what you need to know about AMC’s next potential hit.

What’s “Turn” about?

The series will follow a Long Island farmer who forms a spy ring with friends to aid Continental Army leader George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

From AMC:

“TURN” centres around Abraham Woodhull, a farmer living behind enemy lines in British-occupied Long Island. Abraham bands together with a group of childhood friends to form The Culper Ring: an unlikely team of secret agents who help George Washington turn the tide of the war in favour of the Rebels.

Is this based on a true story?

Yes. The series is based on the book “Washington’s Spies” from historian Alexander Rose which details how Washington used the Culper Ring to find out where the British would strike next.

Who stars in the show?

Jamie Bell plays the lead, farmer Abraham Woodhull who forms the spy ring.

We’re excited to see Bell since he’s set to star in the “Fantastic Four” reboot. Previously, you’ve seen Bell in “Billy Elliot,” “Jumper,” and Peter Jackson’s “King Kong” remake in 2005.

Seth Numrich (“The Good Wife”) stars as Ben Tallmadge.

Daniel Henshall (“The Snowton Murders”) plays Caleb.

Heather Lind (“Boardwalk Empire”) will play Anna Strong.

AMC

When does it premiere?

“Turn” will air April 6 at 9pm on AMC.

Check out a trailer for the show:

