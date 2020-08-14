What is Amazon Prime Day? Here's everything you need to know.





Amazon Prime Day has cemented itself as a major, can’t-be-missed retail sales holiday.

With its competitive savings and breadth of deals, Prime Day is just one of the benefits Prime members can enjoy, and it has only grown bigger since debuting in 2015.

Last year, Prime Day was a 48-hour event from July 15-16, and dates for Prime Day 2020 have not been announced yet but recent reports say the event will be in 2020’s fourth quarter.

Since Prime Day 2020 deals haven’t been released yet, here are some other ways you can save: sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial , and browse all the latest deals here .

Big retail sales are no longer limited to a thinly-veiled partnership with major holidays. In fact, many retailers have created their own “holidays.” Nordstrom has its popular Anniversary Sale. Nike has Air Max Day. And of course, the online behemoth Amazon has Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Introduced in 2015 in part to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary, the first Amazon Prime Day was a one-day-only retail holiday for Prime members that sought to overtake Black Friday as the sales event of the year.

The inaugural Prime Day received some criticism from shoppers who weren’t happy with the quality and quantity of deals offered but Amazon has stepped up its game in both realms since.

During Prime Day, you can expect prices that are their lowest ever, besting even Black Friday on popular items from tech, beauty, home and kitchen, and virtually every other category under the sun.

Last year, Prime Day was a huge success. During the 48-hour sale event held on July 15-16, members bought more than 175 million items. It was the biggest shopping day in company history until it was surpassed by Cyber Monday shortly after, a familiar pattern of record-breaking.

But only Prime members get access to these competitive deals.



Head over here to see all the benefits you can get in addition to free 2-day shipping and Prime Day access.

New members can try Prime out for 30 days before committing, so if you’re not yet a member, you should time your sign-up to land sometime during the year’s fourth quarter.

When is Prime Day?

Due to recent delays and increased demand related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has pushed back the event to spring. A report says Prime Day will happen in Q4 this year. The exact dates for Prime Day 2020 have not yet been announced.

Based on previous years, we expected it to take place in mid-July.

Every year, the sale event lasts longer and longer, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Prime Day 2020 lasts more than 48 hours. Plus, since it will mark the company’s 25th anniversary, Amazon is sure to make this year’s Prime Day extra special.

Historically, Prime Day is the best time of the year to buy an Amazon device

In the past, the company has offered the biggest deals on Alexa-enabled products like the Echo smart speakers, the Fire TV, and Fire tablets. Most of these Amazon devices should be on sale this Prime Day and may include the newest Alexa-enabled products introduced late last year.

Outside of physical device deals, there will be deals on Amazon services and memberships, like Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Video, Audible, etc.

Prime Day is also a great time to shop at other retailers in addition to Amazon



In previous years, plenty of other online retailers threw competing sales around Prime Day. However, because Prime Day is postponed this year, we’re not sure yet whether retailers will also move their summer sales accordingly.

What we do know is that Amazon’s perks like fast and free 2-day shipping remain, making Prime Day more often than not the winner in a competition of price and convenience.

One major tip is to sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial if you’re not already a member so you can take advantage of the deals.

