What is alt text on Instagram? How to add the image-description element and make your photos accessible

fizkes/Getty Images You can improve on Instagram’s automatic alt-text feature by adding your own, more descriptive text in Advanced Settings.

Alt text on Instagram is the description that identifies the content of an image and allows screen readers to describe your photos to blind or visually impaired users.

Instagram uses object recognition technology to automatically describe your posts to visually impaired users.

You can also manually add alt text to Instagram photos blind and visually impaired users get more accurate information from their screen reader.

To add alt text to your Instagram photos, use the “Advanced Settings” link after you choose a filter when creating a post.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

In recent years, the social photo platform Instagram has become more friendly to blind and visually impaired users through the alt text feature.

Alt text is a short text description of a photo that’s read aloud by a screen reading program. This text is an essential way for the visually impaired to get the clearest image of internet photos, which is why you should add alt text to photos you post on Instagram.

Instagram automatically creates alt text for your Instagram posts through object recognition technology. This determines what’s in your photo and passes that on to screen readers. But automatic alt text is highly inaccurate. It doesn’t understand the most important part of the photo and lacks the context to explain why you posted a particular photo.

If you manually enter your own alt text when you post a photo to Instagram, your post can be understood and appreciated by the largest possible audience.

Here’s how to write and include alt text with your Instagram posts.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to write good alt text on Instagram

Remember that your alt text is describing the photo to someone who may not be able to see the photo, or who has trouble seeing its details. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Briefly describe the most important aspect of the photo. Be specific.

Don’t begin with a phrase like “Picture of…” or “Photo of…” Just describe the scene.

Try to limit your description to fewer than 100 characters including spaces.

How to add alt text when you create an Instagram post

1. Using the Instagram app on your phone, start to create a post in the usual way.

2. After you select a photo and choose your filter, tap “Next.”

3. On the screen in which you add the caption, tag people, and add a location, tap “Advanced 4. Settings” at the bottom, below the option to connect to other social networking sites.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find alt text in the Advanced Settings.

4. In the Accessibility section of the Advanced Settings page, tap “Write Alt Text.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider After you tap ‘Write Alt Text,’ you’ll be able to write a description of the photo.

5. Write a short description of the photo and then tap “Done”

6. Finish posting your photo in the usual way.

How to add alt text to an existing Instagram post

You may go back to existing posts and add alt text.

1. Using the Instagram app on your phone, tap an Instagram post.

2. Tap the three-dot menu next to your photo.

3. Choose “Edit” in the pop-up menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap the three-dot menu to open the drop-down menu for your post.

4. If the hashtag menu obscures the photo, tap a different part of the caption to make it go away.

5. In the lower right corner of the photo, tap “Edit Alt Text.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You should see the option to edit your alt text in the lower right corner of an existing Instagram post.

6. Write a short description of the photo.

7. Select “Done” and then tap “Done” again to save your post.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.