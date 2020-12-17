What is Acorn TV? Everything you need to know about the streaming service that offers international shows

Geber86/Getty Images

Acorn TV is a paid subscription streaming service that offers shows from the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and other countries.

The service features a mix of licensed programming from those countries as well as original shows of its own.

Acorn TV costs $US5.99 per month and can be viewed on the web or in a streaming app on your TV, media player, or mobile device.

Acorn TV is a streaming video subscription service that specialises in television programs from the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and a handful of other countries.

What Acorn TV offers



Acorn TV offers a broad range of content from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Spain, and the service offers a large number of exclusive mysteries, dramas, comedies, and documentaries. Acorn continuously expands its offerings, but currently licenses shows from BBC Studios, ITV, All3Media, and others.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Acorn TV is a great source of programs not generally available to American audiences.

The service offers many programs that will be familiar to people who have spent time in Acorn’s various focus countries, such as “Doc Martin,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” and “A Place to Call Home” â€” but Acorn also creates its own original content. Some exclusive shows the service has premiered include “Queens of Mystery,” “Agatha Raisin,” “Loch Ness,” “Striking Out,” and “Detectorists.”

How much Acorn TV costs



You can start an Acorn TV subscription for $US5.99 per month or you can pay for an annual subscription of $US59.99 per year, which saves you $US12 per year. If you are a new subscriber, you can also get a seven-day free trial.

How to subscribe to and watch Acorn TV



You can subscribe to Acorn TV directly by visiting the Acorn TV website. With a subscription, you can watch Acorn TV in a web browser, in a mobile app on your phone or tablet, as well as on streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV. After subscribing, you can sign into Acorn TV via its app in the streaming device of your choice. Here are the most common Acorn TV apps:

If you don’t own a device that has an Acorn TV app, you can also subscribe to Acorn via Amazon Prime. If you are an Amazon Prime or an Amazon Video subscriber, the cost to subscribe to Acorn is the same, but Acorn TV appears within your Amazon Video channels list.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find Acorn TV in your Amazon Video channel feed.

