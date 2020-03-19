'What is a Zoom Room?': Zoom's virtual meeting room service, explained

Associated Press If your company is hosting a meeting with remote workers, you might want a Zoom Room.

A Zoom Room is a digital setup that allows you to use a computer, tablet, camera, microphone, and more to hold virtual meetings.

Zoom Rooms make it easy to connect a group of people sharing one physical space with people working remotely, connecting dozens, or even hundreds of people depending on your subscription level.

After an initial 30-day free trial, a Zoom Room subscription costs $US49.00 per month.

In the age of the internet, more and more companies are realising that not everyone needs to be working in the same office for business to run smoothly. This is especially true at times when everyone needs to work from home.

This is where brands like Zoom come in. Zoom is a remote conferencing service that allows colleagues to hold virtual meetings with one another from anywhere with an internet connection.

A Zoom subscription on its own is free (although you can pay up to $US19.99 a month for more features), so it’s a great option if you want to start video conferencing.

However, if you want to take your meetings to the next level, you should consider investing in a Zoom Room subscription.

Here’s what you need to know.

Zoom Rooms, explained



A Zoom Room is effectively nothing more than a set of hardware that all has a Zoom app installed on it, which allows you to hold virtual meetings.

With Zoom Room software, many of the web cameras, tablets, computers, phone systems, mics, speakers, displays, and smartboards your organisation already has can be synchronised to work together, creating a visual and aural link between people spread far and wide.

Zoom With Zoom, you can hold meetings with up to hundreds of people at a time.

Using your Windows PC or Mac computer, you can install the Zoom Rooms program, which will let you arrange meetings. On an iPad, Android, or Windows tablet, download the Zoom Rooms app. You can then connect a camera and microphone in order to broadcast video and audio. An HD television or other monitor will let you broadcast the video feeds of the people dialling in.

You can use the Zoom Rooms apps to share files, websites, and other content across the internet during a meeting. This means you can communicate seamlessly without stopping the meeting.

You probably don’t need to supply remote workers with new hardware – in fact, a good deal of the equipment already in your offices will likely work with Zoom software.

If you do need to buy additional hardware, you can order a Zoom Room hardware kit that will have everything you need.

Zoom Zoom sells all the hardware you’ll need on their website.

Although a Zoom subscription is free, a Zoom Room subscription costs $US49.00 a month. You’ll receive one month free when you sign up.

