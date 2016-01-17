25 'superfoods' you should be eating more of right now

Ever wondered what people mean when they say you should eat more superfoods?

You’re not alone. As it turns out, there’s no legal or medical definition for what counts as a “superfood.” Nutritionists and public health experts rarely use the term.

But that doesn’t mean it’s completely bogus. In fact, there is some scientific basis for calling a food “super.”

According to the CDC, which published a ranking of what it called “powerhouse” foods in 2014, these types of fruits and veggies pack a lot of key nutrients into each calorie and are linked with a reduced risk of chronic disease. Studies also suggest that people who eat more of them tend to be thinner and live longer than those who rarely or never eat them.

Here are the CDC’s top 25, along with how they came up with their definition of “powerhouse” food:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.