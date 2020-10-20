A SPAC is a high-risk but potentially profitable way to get in on the ground floor of a new stock — here's everything investors need to know

A lot of individuals would love to get in early on an initial public offering (IPO) â€” a company’s launch on the stock exchange â€” before the shares start jumping on fever-pitch demand. But pension funds and professionals usually get there first, leaving “retail investors,” as Wall Street calls them, typically picking up the post-offering breadcrumbs â€” and often paying a higher price.

But a back-door, formerly out-of-favour IPO approach known as a SPAC has recently roared back in popularity among entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. It may offer a new opportunity for small investors to get in on the action at the beginning.

What is a SPAC?



SPAC is an acronym for a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, basically a publicly traded firm that has no operations, no assets â€” other than a war chest of cash â€” and just one stated business plan: to eventually buy another company.

A SPAC is generally formed by a group of investors, called sponsors, with a strong background in a particular industry or business sector. They raise funds from other investors, and use the money to acquire an existing, privately held company â€” and then take it public in an IPO.

When they launch the SPAC, the sponsors generally either don’t have a specific target in mind, or they’re not ready to name it in order to avoid the extensive paperwork and disclosures required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The early-bird underwriters and institutional investors, and the individual investors who generally come in later, typically have no idea exactly how the sponsors will spend the money. So early investors are basically relying on the sponsors’ reputation in the hope of snagging a good investment.

But they have got to be prepared to wait. Even after a SPAC goes public, it can take up to two years to pick and announce the target company it wants to acquire, or technically speaking, merge with (the corporate charter specifies the exact time frame, per SEC regulations). If it doesn’t, the SPAC is liquidated, and funds it’s raised are supposed to be returned to investors.

All this uncertainty is one reason why most SPACs trade at only $US10 a share. Of course, the assumption is that when, and if, they acquire a company and take it public, the share prices will soar. At this point, investors can cash out, or hold on for longer-term gains.

How SPACs work



If the SPAC set-up sounds like a situation ripe for abuse â€” it once was. Back in the 1980s, a lot of fraud surrounded these blank check companies, as they were then known. Many were purely shell companies, offering thinly traded penny stocks or “pink sheets.” Often these firms either absconded with investors’ cash or engaged in overvalued insider deals that left many investors with a bagful of nothing.

Since then, however, the metamorphosis from blank check company to SPAC has involved more than just a name change. The SEC has tightened regulations and procedures for these ventures.

Now, for example, a SPAC generally has to place the investor money in a trust or escrow account to keep it secure until the target company is publicly announced. At that point, if investors don’t like the looks of the deal, they should be able to recover their funds.

SPACs also have to register with the SEC, even if they’re relatively small (which in the IPO universe means assets under $US1 million).