What Is A Smart TV?

The web has changed how we watch TV shows and movies.Netflix’s streaming service is booming. Hulu has a library with entire seasons of current TV shows. And anyone can create their own entertainment thanks to sites like YouTube and Vimeo.



Now major TV manufacturers are taking advantage of this shift by adding a layer of web-enhanced features to your traditional viewing experience.

These smart TVs adapt the features we’ve grown used to: apps, unlimited streaming, and syncing over multiple devices.

But what exactly makes a TV “smart?” We break it down for you.

Web Apps

Smart TVs have adapted the popularity of app stores for smartphones and brought them to your living room. On most you’ll find the major video streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu Plus, and YouTube along with news and information from sources like ESPN, AccuWeather, and Yahoo.

Smart TVs come loaded with these apps and most give you access online to stores where you can download more.

DLNA Certified Streaming

The Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) set a standard for sharing media among devices on your home network. Smart TVs that are DLNA certified can play movies, photos, and music from your PC, smartphone, and many other devices that connect to your wireless network.

