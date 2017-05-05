Critics of the Republican healthcare bill are worried about preexisting conditions -- here's what that means

Getty Images In the past, pregnancy counted as a preexisting condition.

The American Health Care Act, the GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan, is heading for a vote in the House of Representatives.

A big question about the bill is whether people with preexisting conditions will be able to access health insurance if it becomes law. Before the ACA went into effect, people who had these conditions could be denied health insurance coverage, or face much higher prices for their health insurance than people who did not have preexisting conditions.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, an estimated 27% of Americans under 65 have health conditions that could leave them uninsurable. The Kaiser Family Foundation also summed up some of the pre-existing conditions that insurers declined coverage to before the ACA, including diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, which affects millions of Americans.

Here are some of the most common preexisting conditions

AIDS/HIV

Lupus

Alcohol abuse/ Drug abuse with recent treatment

Severe mental disorders such as bipolar disorder or an eating disorder

Alzheimer’s/dementia

Multiple sclerosis

Rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other inflammatory joint disease

Muscular dystrophy

Cancer, within a period of time

Obesity, severe

Cerebral palsy

Organ transplant

Congestive heart failure

Paraplegia

Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery

Paralysis

Crohn’s disease/ ulcerative colitis

Parkinson’s disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease /emphysema

Pending surgery or hospitalisation

Diabetes mellitus

Pneumocystic pneumonia

Epilepsy

Pregnancy or expectant parent

Hemophilia

Sleep apnea

Hepatitis C

Stroke

Kidney disease, renal failure

Transsexualism

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.