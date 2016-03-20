This pro styling move can completely change up your watch for spring

Facebook/Crown&Buckle A few watches with NATO watch straps.

Sure, you could buy a new watch for spring — but there’s a much cheaper and even more stylish way to wake sure your wrist wear is ready for warmer weather.

A shocking number of watch-wearing men aren’t aware that the watch strap their timepieces come with are quickly and easily replaceable. No, you’re not stuck with that subpar leather strap.

This opens up an endless number of replacement straps, and we think the best one for spring is the colourful nylon NATO watch strap, which adds a pop of colour to any wrist it’s put on.

NATO, unsurprisingly, is derived from military style in WW2 and the name comes from the North American Treaty Organisation. This kind of strap can both dress down a Rolex and dial up a Seiko.

The best part? They’re dirt cheap, and can be found on any number of sites from $9 to $15 normally. So you can get any combination of colours, stripes, patterns, and even solid colours to match your entire watch wardrobe to your outfits. They even come in leather, but those are usually a bit more expensive.

They’re also easy to install, following these simple steps.

Some of our favourites come from Crown and Buckle, which sell for $12 for regular straps, and $15 for premium ones of slightly higher quality. Other brands include Cheapest Nato Straps (around $9), and even Amazon.

Facebook/crownandbuckle Watch straps from Crown and Buckle.

