What's a fintech? 43 insiders at powerful Wall Street firms, hot startups, and big investors weigh in on the buzzy but hard-to-define term.

Business Insider polled 43 executives across the financial services world to find an answer to a seemingly simply question: what is the definition of fintech?

We split the responses into three groups: traditional players, fintech investors, and fintechs themselves.

The goal was to understand how different types of firms and people define a term that’s applied widely but is nearly impossible to explain concisely.

In 2019, VCs poured more than $US24 billion into startups that put a tech spin on spaces ranging from asset management to lending to payments to insurance, according to a CB Insights tally of fintech investment.

It’s arguably one of the most commonly-used terms on Wall Street, yet no one can agree what it means.

Fintech first entered the mainstream vernacular roughly a decade ago, but with every passing year the term gets harder and harder to define.

As Wall Street puts more research and focus towards technology, what can be categorised as a fintech continues to expand. And with tech players like Amazon and Uber making noise about getting into financial services, things have gotten even more confusing.

Now, one can hardly read a story about Wall Street without at least a slight suggestion of the power, potential or problems tied to fintechs.

Business Insider set out to pin down what exactly a fintech is by asking the people that should know the answer best: the investors that fund them; the traditional players that partner and compete with them; and startups themselves.

The responses were illuminating, as they provide perspective on how the most powerful players view up-and-coming technology.

And seeing these responses is crucial if you want to understand how incumbents are tackling the buy or build question, and for unpacking what’s truly a disruptor and what’s really just a fancy app.

Click below to see responses from all three groups:

Wall Street players largely dismissed the notion of any competition or rivalry. There was a lot of talk about partnerships, and some said that incumbents have been the real drivers of fintech all along.

Long answer short – it’s complicated. Some big investors see defined borders, others described more of a continuum, and a few try to avoid the term entirely.

The lines between big tech, startups out of Silicon Valley – or Alley – and the legacy players of Wall Street are blurring. Here’s where startups think they fit in.

