What Is A Facebook Fan Worth? (Mashable)

A Facebook fan is worth $174 to a brand, up 28% since 2010, according to Syncapse, a social media marketing firm. Syncapse worked with research firm Hotspex on a survey based on data collected from more than 2,000 U.S. panelists in late January and early February. The study compared Facebook fans and non-fans based and their corresponding product spending, brand loyalty, propensity to recommend, media value, cost of acquisition and brand affinity to arrive at the figure. Though $174 is an average figure, the value varies depending on brand. Read >Facebook Users Are Connected To Local Business (The Realtime Report)

According to Dan Levy, Director of Small Business at Facebook, there are now more than 2 billion connections between local businesses and people on the platform. The scale of the network that local businesses have built is astounding:

Approximately 70% of monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada are connected to a local business on Facebook

In an average week, there are over 645 million views of, and 13 million comments on, local business Facebook Pages

There are more than 2 billion connections between local businesses and people

Levy shares a number of examples of how local businesses have leveraged Facebook to grow their business. Read >

Users Stay Longer On Tumblr Than Facebook And Twitter (Mashable)

Tumblr users spend an average of 14 minutes per visit, Tumblr founder and CEO David Karp revealed. That’s about a minute-and-a-half longer than the average Facebook visit, and a few minutes longer than the average Twitter visit, he said. The reason for the longer session time is not that Tumblr is “so much better,” Karp explained. “It’s very different behaviour. People come here for same reason they turn their TV on when they come home at the end of the day.” Read >

Can Twitter Become A Media Powerhouse? (The Huffington Post)

Over the last 12 months, Twitter has made some bold moves — acquiring startups, releasing new features, and reportedly working on TV deals, leaving small hints as to what it’s up to. Analysts agree: The social network is gunning to become a full-featured media platform. Twitter’s success hinges on a simple, but often overlooked, principle: It must adhere to its inherent strengths — and avoid the temptation of overextending itself. When Twitter offers more media on its site — and not as a standalone product — it should remember why users go there in the first place. Read >

Is Executive Use Of Twitter A Waste Of Time? (The Huffington Post)

For those less familiar with the power of social media, an active social presence by an executive can be misconstrued as: “A Waste of Time.” This is often perpetuated by the fact that many of these non-digital natives don’t know that you can be quite active in social platforms without a whole lot of actual activity. Such as using certain automation and multi-platform sharing tools to spread content and communicate without actually “manning the controls” at any given time. Read >

How Pinterest Crushes Facebook (readwrite enterprise)

While both Facebook and Pinterest offer deep customer segmentations and user engagement, it would be a mistake to target audiences in the same way across both networks. Read >

