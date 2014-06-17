If You Haven't Heard Yet, 'Dronies' Are About To Be Huge

Regular selfies are so 2013, you guys. Send in the dronies: video selfies taken with drones, usually featuring a spectacular backdrop.

The way we live now, right?

Here, let us show you:

This dronie comes from the Works family, a trio that sold everything they owned a few years back to hit the road — indefinitely. In addition to their dronies (they have a bunch on their Instagram feed), they also take awesome photos.

As and more people start buying drones for their own personal use, more and more dronies begin to surface on the web. Even Martha Stewart has her own drone; she likes to fly it around on her farm in Bedford, New York.

The more impressive the background, the better:

This one is pretty cool:





This one takes dronies to a whole new level at Cannes:

The Works family still really owns the genre. Perhaps it’s because their backyard is the entire landscape of the United States, but take a look at some of their best dronie work:

Be on the look out: Everything is coming up dronies.

