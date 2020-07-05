Meet the 'Carlys': The meme-loving young shoppers who 'can't afford real life yet' — but will soon join the biggest cohort of spenders in the US

Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Samsung

Carlys are a group of consumers who “can’t afford real life yet” but will soon “join her Generation Z cohort in the largest purchasing power generation ever known to mankind,” according to a recent report.

Carlys are under the age of 25 and don’t yet spend their own money. They love memes, TikTok, and Croc shoes.

There’s a new name for young Zoomers: Carlys.

The “Carly” acronym, which stands for “can’t afford real life yet,” was coined by the marketing platform Klaviyo and the retail media research firm Future Commerce.

It’s used to describe a group of consumers within Generation Z that is under the age of 25; loves memes, TikTok, and nostalgia; celebrates “ugly” fashion, and sees climate activist Greta Thunberg as a role model.

The report describes Carlys as the antithesis to a Henry, an acronym that stands for “high earner not rich yet.” A Henry is generally a millennial who earns between $US100,000 and $US250,000 but feels broke.

So what products does a Carly buy? What does she value in a brand? How does she spend her time?

Here’s what we know, based on the recent report and a separate explainer from Future Commerce cofounder Philip Jackson.

Carlys care deeply about the climate and social justice

Carlys are highly engaged on social media and see the world broadly as unsafe and dangerous, due to the prevalence of school shootings, cyberbullying, and an increasingly polarised political landscape, according to the report.

“Carly’s world thrives on impermanence – cool things come and go much quicker, and this mindset is fuelled by the ephemeral, viral nature of video and chat services like TikTok and Snapchat,” the report states. “Memes are created and destroyed in a day on these services – and in many ways, they rarely gain global status or appeal.”

Carlys believe they can change the world and want to align with brands that are authentic and share their views on race, religion, sexuality, and politics.

“Carly wonders about … the adverse effects of her footprint in the world and how her actions have direct repercussions on the future of humanity,” Jackson, the Future Commerce cofounder, wrote on LinkedIn. “She seeks out and aligns with brands that directly support climate causes and social justice causes. She cares equally about fair labour practices and animal testing as she does about climate change.”

Carlys are also outspoken about their emotions and prefer to see brands embracing flawed beauty over heavily edited perfection. Carly wants to “draw attention to her flaws and to celebrate, or adorn them, rather than hide them,” the report states.

Carlys’ favourite brands include Kith, MSCHF, and ThredUp

According to the report, top brands embraced by Carlys include:

Kith, a “retailer with streetwear roots,” is the “king of brand collaborations,” according to the report.

a “retailer with streetwear roots,” is the “king of brand collaborations,” according to the report. MSCHF, a company that creates viral product drops like Holy Water-filled “Jesus shoes.”

a company that creates viral product drops like Holy Water-filled “Jesus shoes.” ThredUp, a resale site for used clothing, shoes, and accessories.

a resale site for used clothing, shoes, and accessories. Parade Underwear , a “female-centric, size-inclusive MeUndies for Gen Z-ers,” according to the report.

, a “female-centric, size-inclusive MeUndies for Gen Z-ers,” according to the report. Starface , which makes stickers in the shape of stars to cover and protect acne.

, which makes stickers in the shape of stars to cover and protect acne. Man Repeller, a media company covering fashion and culture. The company’s mission statement says it “explores the expansive constellation of things women care about from a place of openness and humour, with the conviction that an interest in fashion doesn’t minimise one’s intellect.”

a media company covering fashion and culture. The company’s mission statement says it “explores the expansive constellation of things women care about from a place of openness and humour, with the conviction that an interest in fashion doesn’t minimise one’s intellect.” Madhappy, a brand that says its “on a mission to make the world a more optimistic place.” The company sells apparel and accessories that “celebrate the ‘comfy cosy’ fashion trend with a whole vibe, centering the brand around optimism and self-care while leaning into the Billie Eilish stans who want to hide their curves rather than flaunt them,” the report states.

a brand that says its “on a mission to make the world a more optimistic place.” The company sells apparel and accessories that “celebrate the ‘comfy cosy’ fashion trend with a whole vibe, centering the brand around optimism and self-care while leaning into the Billie Eilish stans who want to hide their curves rather than flaunt them,” the report states. Crocs , the shoe retailer best known for its foam clogs.

, the shoe retailer best known for its foam clogs. Entireworld, a brand of basics like t-shirts, socks, and underwear.

