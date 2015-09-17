Here's how a 'camp' operates at Burning Man

I recently returned from Burning Man and of all the things I saw, one of the most interesting is how groups of people work together to form “camps” — the communities in which they live during the week-long festival.

While some “turn-key” fancy camps have a full staff cooking and cleaning for them, most festival-goers sign up for a week of chores to help their camp function as a community.

Check out the daily duties of what it takes to make a camp function…

Some fancy 'turn-key' camps come complete with a private chef, open bar, nice bathrooms, even chandeliers... Aly Weisman/Business Insider Check out a fancy camp here. ... and celebrity attendees who stay in nice tents or RVs. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7UVSTWLsAb/embed/ Width: 658px But most camps are made up of older tents, yurts, and RVs. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Here's what the inside of a yurt sleeping about 4 people looks like. Aly Weisman/Business Insider And this is the inside of an RV sleeping 4 people -- 2 in a back bedroom and 2 on a pullout couch. Aly Weisman/Business Insider According to the Burning Man website, here's how a camp should be structured. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Source: Burningman.org The white tent is the 'shade structure' for this particular camp. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Inside, it is used as a living room, eating area, and all around communal space. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Camps often structure their days at Burning Man around two communal meals -- breakfast and dinner. Lunch is usually grabbed on the go. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Cooking and dish washing duties are usually pre-assigned and people rotate throughout the week. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Some camps cook in their RVs or on an outdoor grill. Others have an entire truck designated as a kitchen area, complete with a refrigerator to keep food fresh, a freezer for pre-made food, and a grill for cooking. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Here's what the inside of a kitchen truck looks like. Aly Weisman/Business Insider There is no way to buy food once at Burning Man, so refrigerators are usually stocked in nearby Reno before people head to the festival. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Meals can be elaborate steak dinners or simple veggies and rice. It is usually someone's job to figure out the amount of food needed for every camper for the week and it's important to ration so you don't run out. Aly Weisman/Business Insider At a larger camp responsible for feeding hundreds of people, entire tents are set up as a kitchen area. Business Insider/Aly Weisman Everything that you bring into Burning Man must be taken out, including dirty dish water. Buckets of dirty water are put into a large bin that is removed on the final day. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Campers also share bathrooms. Aly Weisman/Business Insider This is what the inside of a portable shower looks like, which is nice compared to the makeshift sun showers of most camps. Toilets are usually communal porta potties, or inside personal RVs. Aly Weisman/Business Insider At the end of the week-long festival, everything must be taken down and cleaned up. 'Leaving No Trace' is Burning Man's most important principle. Aly Weisman/Business Insider Source: The 10 Principles of Burning Man BM Aly Weisman/Business Insider

