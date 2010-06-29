What iPhone? Here Come FOUR MORE Android Phones From Samsung

Click here to check out the phones →

One of Google Android‘s strengths relative to Apple’s iPhone — at least from a market share and platform adoption perspective — is that it’s quickly getting sprayed everywhere.The latest: Four more Android smartphones from Samsung, which were just announced for all four major U.S. wireless carriers. They’re all part of Samsung’s new “Galaxy S” lineup of high-end phones.



None of these phones will likely sell as well individually as Apple’s new iPhone 4. But broadly, Android’s ever-growing adoption by mobile phone makers and mobile carriers could eventually push Google’s market share above Apple’s for good.

What will Apple do?

It’s unlikely the company will ever share its iOS software with other hardware vendors. (Some may argue it’s making the same mistake it did with PC operating systems all over again, but seriously, could you imagine Steve Jobs letting RIM make an iOS BlackBerry?)

But the least it can do is to start to sell the iPhone at more carriers, which we expect the company to do later this year or next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.