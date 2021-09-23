How to check which iPhone model you have, and find your exact model number

Your iPhone’s model name and number are listed in the Settings app. d3sign/Getty Images

You can check what iPhone model you have in the Settings app.

New iPhones list the model name in Settings, while old iPhones will only give you the model number.

To find the model number on a new iPhone, tap the code next to “Model Number.”

Since 2007, Apple has released over two dozen models of the iPhone. If you’ve had yours for a while, you might have forgotten which model you even have.

That’s not a problem, though, because you can quickly find out your model name and model number in your iPhone’s Settings app.

How to check what iPhone you have

1. Open the Settings app and then tap General.

2. At the top of the General page, tap About.

3. If your iPhone is running iOS 12.2 or later, you should see the Model Name listed on the third line.

If your iPhone is running iOS 12.2 or later, you can find the model name on the third line. Dave Johnson

4. Underneath the Model Name, a Model Number is listed. However, don’t just trust the code listed next to Model Number. For whatever reason, Apple doesn’t actually list the model number by default – that’s the SKU code, which won’t help you here. Instead, tap that SKU code, and it’ll be replaced by your actual model number, which is a shorter code that starts with an “A.”

Tap the entry on the model number line to change the SKU number to the model number. Dave Johnson

Quick tip: If you have an older iPhone that can’t upgrade to iOS 12.2, you’ll have to do a little more sleuthing. You won’t see an entry for the model name. Use the model number to look up your model name in the list below.



Understanding iPhone model numbers

Using the model number from Settings, you can find out which iPhone model you have. Apple describes every model name and number on its support pages, but here’s a summary that’s much easier to browse:

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: A2483, A2484

A2483, A2484 iPhone 13 and 13 mini: A2481, A2482

A2481, A2482 iPhone 12 Pro Max: A2342, A2410, A2412, A2411

A2342, A2410, A2412, A2411 iPhone 12 Pro: A2341, A2406, A2408, A2407

A2341, A2406, A2408, A2407 iPhone 12: A2172, A2402, A2404, A2403

A2172, A2402, A2404, A2403 iPhone 12 mini: A2176, A2398, A2400, A2399

A2176, A2398, A2400, A2399 iPhone SE (2nd generation): A2275, A2296, A2298

A2275, A2296, A2298 iPhone 11 Pro: A2160, A2217, A2215

A2160, A2217, A2215 iPhone 11 Pro Max: A2161, A2220, A2218

A2161, A2220, A2218 iPhone 11: A2111, A2223, A2221

A2111, A2223, A2221 iPhone XS: A1920, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2100

A1920, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2100 iPhone XS Max: A1921, A2101, A2102, A2103, A2104

A1921, A2101, A2102, A2103, A2104 iPhone XR: A1984, A2105, A2106, A2107, A2108

A1984, A2105, A2106, A2107, A2108 iPhone X: A1865, A1901, A1902

A1865, A1901, A1902 iPhone 8: A1863, A1905, A1906

A1863, A1905, A1906 iPhone 8 Plus: A1864, A1897, A1898

A1864, A1897, A1898 iPhone 7: A1660, A1778, A1779

A1660, A1778, A1779 iPhone 7 Plus: A1661, A1784, A1785

A1661, A1784, A1785 iPhone 6S: A1633, A1688, A1700

A1633, A1688, A1700 iPhone 6S Plus: A1634, A1687, A1699

A1634, A1687, A1699 iPhone 6: A1549, A1586, A1589

A1549, A1586, A1589 iPhone 6 Plus: A1522, A1524, A1593

A1522, A1524, A1593 iPhone SE (1st generation): A1723, A1662, A1724

A1723, A1662, A1724 iPhone 5S: A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533

A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533 iPhone 5C: A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532

A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532 iPhone 5: A1428, A1429, A1442

A1428, A1429, A1442 iPhone 4S: A1431, A1387

A1431, A1387 iPhone 4: A1349, A1332

A1349, A1332 iPhone 3GS: A1325, A1303

A1325, A1303 iPhone 3G: A1324, A1241

A1324, A1241 iPhone (first model, 2007): A1203

