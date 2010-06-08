What iPhone 4 Means For Google, Microsoft, Netflix, And Amazon

Photo: Associated Press

Apple’s new iPhone 4, announced yesterday and on sale June 24, has wide ranging implications for big Internet players like Google, Microsoft, Netflix, and Amazon.Barclays analyst Doug Anmuth describes some of them in a research note this morning. Here’s a quick summary:



“…It is increasingly clear that the mobile Internet will be more platform-based and less URL-driven than the traditional Internet.” This will drive up competition in the mobile platform and app store markets.

Microsoft’s Bing is now on the iPhone, but Google remains the default search engine, which is the most important slot to own. “While we have not seen hard data on this topic, we believe a relatively small % of users switch their default search engine on the iPhone within Safari.”

On the heels of Apple announcing it has $60 million committed for mobile ads in the second half of 2010… “We believe GOOG still has an advantage in mobile ads through its strong position in search & existing relationships with marketers, but the mobile display space is more open & the apps platform is increasingly important.”

Netflix iPhone app across “should have a positive effect on subscriber growth, churn, & potentially SAC,” but AT&T’s new data plans could limit streaming over 3G. Anmuth expects Netflix to launch an Android app soon.

“Apple is clearly gaining traction across iPads/iBooks & likely taking some share from AMZN, but we still expect AMZN to increase Kindle sales ~60% this year to more than 3M units. Additionally, our anecdotal checks suggest users are somewhat split on which device delivers a superior reading experience.”

Don’t miss: iPhone 4 Looks Great But Won’t Stop Android

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.