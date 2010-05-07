What iPads Did To My Family

Photo: chucksblog.emc.com

Last Sunday, I broke down and bought a non-3G iPad. I just was too damn curious. Walked into the Apple Store, played with it for 5 minutes, gave them my credit card, and walked out 15 minutes later. Brought it home, set it up, downloaded some interesting stuff, and had a blast. Big geek fun.



I then went off to work for the week, and left it home. And that’s when things got interesting …

Some Context

I’ve been married for almost 25 years, and have three kids, the youngest of which is 14. We have always had a lot of tech in the house.

A lot.

As I think about it now, we’ve got a fleet of 6 PC desktops of various vintages and three Windows laptops — two of them that actually work well. On the Apple side, we’ve got an iMac and two MacBook Airs of different vintages. We just updated the family NAS server to the most recent Iomega device.

We use Verizon FIOS 20Mb service and can keep it busy. Add in 3 printers, three separate wireless domains to cover the house, a few thingies that connect between the TVs, stereos and the in-house tech, countless MP3 players and USBs, gaggles of cables, Harmony remotes and — yes — you could say that we have a decent amount of tech in my family.

Having all this stuff around is an indulgence of mine. My 16 year old son is in charge of first-level tech support. I get the really hard stuff, like fixing rootkit problems, or debugging dodgy hardware.

And then I brought home the iPad…

