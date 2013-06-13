PICTURES: What Interns Really See In Their First Week At Google

Google has made a video that documents the first week at Google for five actual interns , in an attempt to portray the work experience accurately — and not the way it’s seen in the movie “The Internship.”



The Mountain View Google HQ is plenty quirky, filled with unique features such as an outdoor volleyball court, spherical work stations, and a campus filled with Android sculptures and other art.

Who knows, you might even run into someone like Sergey Brin.

While not as in-your-face-Google as the movie “The Internship,” there are certainly similarities to the actual headquarters, such as the Noogle hats for newcomers.

