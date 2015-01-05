When ex-Google employee Will Scott had the chance to visit the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, he also purchased a copy of North Korea’s own “Red Star 3” operating system before returning to America.
Little was publically known about Red Star 3.
North Korea used to use Windows, but it’s since created Red Star 3, which is designed to look a lot like Apple’s Mac OS X operating system.
From stunning and picturesque wallpapers to built-in warnings like “Think before you type,” here’s what it’s like to use a computer in North Korea.
When installing Red Star 3, you're prompted to select a city for your time zone. Interestingly enough, Seoul, South Korea isn't an option.
You're in! You'll notice Red Star 3 looks a lot like Mac OSX. Past versions looked more like Windows XP. Since Kim Jong-un was spotted using an iMac at his desk back in 2013, some people believe he wanted Red Star to look more like a Mac.
To access your saved documents, you use Red Star's file manager, which looks a lot like Apple's 'Finder' management system.
This is Red Star's terminal, where you can input code. Notice the built-in warning 'Think before you type.'
