Interior designers share the 12 best things to get at Dollar Tree this month

Dollar Tree Dollar Tree is selling letter boards for $US1 each this month.

Insider asked two interior designers to reveal what items they would buy from Dollar Tree this month.

The designers said they recommend buying the budget store’s macaron-shaped trinket boxes, which are perfect to hold small items or to give away as gifts.

They also said Dollar Tree’s water goblets and tropical glass candles are great decor items for summer.

You don’t need to shell out a ton of cash to update your home for summer.

The retail chain Dollar Tree has a number of decor items that can complement any home – and they cost just $US1 each.

Insider asked two interior designers to share their top picks from Dollar Tree this July. Here are their favourite items.

Keep in mind that these items cost $US1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

Dollar Tree’s blue water goblets are versatile enough to pair with any season.

Dollar Tree The goblet has a blue base.

Dollar Tree’s 12-ounce water goblets are perfect for the month of July, according to Shayla Copas, principal interior designer of Shayla Copas Interiors.

With a pale-blue colouring that deepens at the base, these goblets work well with beachy colour schemes. These goblets are also versatile enough to work in other seasons when they’re paired with key colours, Copas said.

“For example, in the summer you could pair this glass with red and white – yet in the fall, the glass will go nicely with orange tones,” Copas told Insider.

Clay pots look nice and work great for summer gardening.

Dollar Tree These pots can be painted and customised, too.

To get started with gardening, you’re likely going to need some pots for all of your plants, said Jeneva Aaron, interior designer and founder of The HouseWire.

A lot of people don’t realise that you can get some nice terra-cotta clay pots at Dollar Tree, Aaron said.

“These 5-inch pots look great on a kitchen windowsill, on your back porch, or in your backyard garden,” Aaron told Insider

Express yourself using Dollar Tree’s fun letter boards.

Dollar Tree The letter boards come in two colours.

Letter boards are such a fun trend, and now you can find them at Dollar Tree, Copas said.

“They are great for teens or for a special occasion,” Copas told Insider. “I’ve seen lots of people place them in the centre of their home with motivational quotes or family reminders.”

These square message boards are available in both grey and black varieties. They measure 8 1/8 inches on each side and include 50 letters.

When life gives you lemons, juice them with colourful citrus squeezers.

Dollar Tree These are practical and colourful.

“A citrus squeezer is one of those things you don’t realise you need until you have one,” Aaron told Insider. “But it comes in handy when you’re making any dish that requires lemon, lime, orange, or any other citrus fruit.”

These citrus squeezers from Dollar Tree come in bright, fun colours including green, yellow, and red, that will look perfect in your kitchen during the summer months, Aaron said.

Instead of investing in pricey hand towels, consider Dollar Tree’s hand-towel collection made of 100% cotton.

Dollar Tree The towels come in a few colours.

Instead of investing in pricey towels, grab some 100% cotton hand towels from Dollar Tree.

Aaron said these are great to have on hand because she often finds herself using a lot of hand towels during the summer, especially as she cleans more dishes.

Each towel measures 25 inches by 16 inches, and this variety is available in a number of neutral tones.

These boxes are a fun and easy way to wrap gifts for friends and family.

Dollar Tree These are made of paperboard.

Nesting gift boxes are perfect for summer gift-giving, according to Copas.

“I love using fun packaging because you save so much time on wrapping,” Copas told Insider.

These are also great because they are colourful and include glitter detailing and fun patterns, Copas said. There are four designs to choose from, and each set includes three assorted sizes: small, medium, and large.

Brighten your home with Dollar Tree’s summery kitchen linens.

Dollar Tree The items are made from polyester.

If you want to give your kitchen a summertime vibe, Dollar Tree’s oven-mitt package will do just the trick, Aaron said. These floral-patterned linens will give your kitchen an updated look in an instant.

The collection comes with one mitt, two pot holders, and a dish towel.

These welcome mats will add flair to the entrance of your home.

Dollar Tree The mats come in eight designs.

If your mats are wearing out or you’re just looking for a change, consider picking up one or two of these cute welcome mats from Dollar Tree.

Measuring 15 3/4 by 23 3/4 inches, these mats work for both indoors and outdoors and are available in eight different designs.

The fun expressions will liven up your entryway, Copas said.

Dollar Tree’s glass candles can brighten up any outdoor area.

Dollar Tree The candles come in four vibrant colours.

These colourful weave-pattern glass candles are great for decorating an outdoor space, said Copas.

“The bright colours feel so refreshing and really add an extra punch to any space,” Copas told Insider.

Each four-piece set includes a 3-ounce candle in red, blue, yellow, and green.

These macaron-shaped boxes are perfect for trinkets.

Dollar Tree These boxes come in four colours.

Another great find at Dollar Tree this month are these macaron-shaped boxes, Copas said. These cute little boxes work well for trinkets or jewellery.

They also make for great gifts, she added. The containers come in four colours – blue, pink, mint green, and purple.

These solar-powered sunflower stake lights can add some sunshine to your backyard.

Dollar Tree The lights don’t require electricity.

Sunflower-shaped solar-powered stake lights are an inexpensive fix to brighten up your garden or backyard at night.

They’re great because they don’t require electricity, and they will light up your walkway when it’s dark, Aaron said.

Plus the fun sunflower design can add some colour to your garden during the day.

Shadow boxes can add a nice touch to your home.

Dollar Tree The boxes come in a range of patterns.

“I have to say that these house-shaped shadow boxes are just as nice as similar products I’ve found on Etsy,” Aaron told Insider.

They make great shelves for trinkets, or you could even pin photographs in them to make a little collage, Aaron suggested. What’s also great about these shadow boxes is that they come in all different patterns, so you can choose a theme to match your other decor, she added.

Each set includes an assortment of three sizes, with various designs available.

