13 holiday decorations an interior designer would buy at Walmart right now

Walmart Walmart has a lot of affordable holiday decor.

Insider spoke to a New York City-based interior designer to see which holiday-decor items she would buy from Walmart right now.

One of her top seasonal picks is a pink-coloured artificial tree that is 6 feet tall.

She also suggested a few other items including a giant pre-lit wreath, gold-rimmed cocktail glasses, and blue twinkle lights.

‘Tis the season to decorate for the holidays – and Walmart has a lot of affordable decor options to choose from.

To help narrow down the options, Insider spoke to New York City-based interior designer Megan Hopp to find out some of the best seasonal items to pick up at Walmart.

Here are the holiday decorations an interior designer would buy at Walmart right now.

A set of silver bristle-brush trees can make your home sparkle.

Walmart These can be placed on a bookshelf.

Hopp said she especially recommends using these to decorate for Hanukkah, Christmas, or in homes that celebrate both holidays.

“These will look great paired together on a table or bookshelf, or distributed throughout your home,” she said.





Silver Tree Table-Top Christmas Decoration, Set of Six, $US14





Deck the halls with a set of vintage-looking holiday ornaments.

Walmart They are made of glass.

Hopp told Insider that a set of vintage-inspired holiday ornaments is “as classic as they come.”

“The simple ball shape will have your tree looking extra crisp with a variety of colours and sparkle throughout,” she added.





Shiny Vintage Glass Ball Ornaments, Set of 12, $US27.49





Hang your stockings with care using these gold hooks.

Walmart These hooks are practical and decorative.

According to Hopp, stockings should be the focal point of a space without being too ornate or thematic. To achieve that look, she recommends these gold hooks because “they have a chic silhouette and simple elegance” about them.





Gold Stocking Holder, Set of Four, $US13.99





This luxurious stocking comes in colours like green, ivory, and red.

Walmart The stockings are made from a velvet fabric.

Hopp said she loves decorating with stockings for the holidays, but she particularly likes these quilted velvet ones because of their “striking richness and texture” and luxurious-looking fabric.





Hand Quilted Velvet Stocking, $US26.61





You can go big with this 4-foot wreath that comes with built-in lights.

Walmart You can hang this in your living room or on your door.

When it comes to holiday wreaths, Hopp said you should go big or go home.

“In the case of a wreath, bigger is better,” she told Insider. “An oversized wreath above your fireplace or dining table will create an instant showstopper focal point in the room, and take your holiday home decor to the next level.”





48-inch Wreath with LED lights, $US303.99





This set of cocktail glasses will add glitz and glam to your upcoming holiday party.

Walmart These come in silver and gold.

All holiday cocktails deserve a special glass since they can help visually elevate any drink, Hopp told Insider.

Her pick is these gold-rimmed or silver-rimmed glass cups that offer an “extra dose of glitz” while still having a classic style.





Better Homes & Gardens Metallic Rim Glasses, Set of Four, $US14





You can spruce up your sofa with pillows that offer the right amount of holiday style without going overboard.

Walmart The pillow can be used year-round, too.

When it comes to home decor that is suited for the holidays, Hopp said she always tells her clients that anything too obvious (like a cushion featuring Santa Claus’ face) will leave you with more of a theme rather than an ambiance or a feeling.

She told Insider she suggests these red plaid pillows because “they have just enough holiday style while still fitting in right at home with your year-round decor.”





Better Homes & Gardens Holiday Plaid Decorative Pillow, $US12.87





This simple menorah combines gold-coloured candle holders and white marble.

Walmart It has a modern feel.

“This menorah is luxe with its marble stone base and striking sleek silhouette,” Hopp said.

She told Insider her favourite part is the pairing of the gold and stone because it “makes for a beautiful standalone piece that’s flexible to fit with a variety of home decor schemes.”





Gold Menorah Candle Holder on Marble Base, $US75.42





This small plate features a classic holiday design.

Walmart It even has a gold rim.

Made from fine ivory china, this plate earned top marks from Hopp because it’s a “classic nod to Christmases past with its delicate and nostalgic border.”

“These plates will look great on their own, or paired with your everyday dishes to transform them into a holiday place setting,” she said.





Lenox Holiday Butter Player, $US14.99





Decorate with a pink tree instead of a green one for a whimsical twist.

Walmart The tree is 6 feet tall.

“I still love an alternatively coloured tree and this full pink tree is the absolute perfect shade of pink for those looking to have a rosy holiday,” Hopp told Insider.





6-foot Pink Artificial Christmas Full Fir Tree, $US84.99





This colourful candle smells like a candy cane.

Walmart The candle comes in a modern-looking jar, per Hopp.

Hopp told Insider that design is not just about what you see, but also what you smell – and she loves this festive-looking tin candle that has two wicks.

“Who wouldn’t want to small a candy cane? Not only a striking scent but this candle also comes in a beautiful modern jar designed to look like the candy,” she added.





Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Candle, $US36





You can celebrate with a strand of blue twinkle lights.

Walmart Hopp said these can be great for decorating for Hanukkah.

Hopp said one of her biggest holiday-decorating faux pas is hanging outdoor lights inside, but this blue twinkle light set is an exception to the rule.

“Traditional holiday lights can be clunky and sloppy when used on the inside,” she noted. “However, these blue twinkly lights will add a very delicate twinkle to your Hanukkah decor.”





Blue Twinkle Light Set, $US16.99











This crystal-cut dessert stand will elevate your holiday treats.

Walmart This can be used in your kitchen all year long.

Hopp told Insider this cake plate is perfect for displaying your favourite holiday treats.

“A special treat deserves a special plate, and this crystal-cut cake plate and dome is certainly that,” she said. “The intricate design and crystal material make this cake plate perfect for any holiday.”





Godinger Dublin Footed Cake Dome Plate, $US81.22





