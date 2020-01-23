Interior designers reveal 13 things they'd buy at Dollar Tree this month

Dollar Tree Dollar Tree is known for its affordable goodies.





Dollar Tree Dollar Tree is known for its affordable goodies.





When sprucing up your home on a budget, you may want to head to Dollar Tree, where almost every item costs just $US1.

To help you narrow down your options, Insider asked several interior designers to tell us about what they’d pick up from the budget retailer this month.

Here are some of the best things you can get at Dollar Tree in January.

Keep in mind that these items cost $US1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

Hexagonal shelves can add a contemporary flair to your room while helping you save space.

Dollar Tree The shelves come in two shades.

Sarah Jones, interior designer at NY Furniture Outlets, said she recommends Dollar Tree’s black and white hexagonal shelves as a contemporary way to add more storage into your home.

No larger than a foot wide, the shelves are perfect for displaying small knick-knacks in your home or office.

“Their geometrical shape will bring to your room modern minimalistic vibes,” Jones told Insider. “Black and white contrast will freshen every room interior.”

Dollar Tree’s picture frames can look elegant and professional.

Dollar Tree These frames can be reused time and time again.

Dollar Tree also sells Pinterest-worthy decorative picture frames that can add a fun vibe to your space, including ones that incorporate clothespins and bright patterns.

“If I saw these on Instagram, I’d assume that the owner had paid a professional framer to make them – but nope, they’re available at Dollar Tree for a buck,” John Linden, lead designer at MirrorCoop of Los Angeles, California, told Insider.

Jones added that she likes the 8-inch by 10-inch rose-gold photo frame because it is simple, yet elegant.

“This simple photo frame with the fabulous finish that shimmers in pale pink and deep golden undertones can become a small part of the living room or bedroom,” she told Insider.

Decorative mirrors can add a fascinating focal point to any room.

Dollar Tree These frames come in silver and gold shades.

To add an exciting accent to your bedroom, living room, or bathroom, give Dollar Tree’s mirrors a try.

Jones said that each mirror design has its perks, but that she especially appreciates the weathered character of the gold and silver ornamental frames.

This particular style measures roughly 9 1/2 inches by 9 1/2 inches.

These Old Williamsburg candles can add a rustic vibe to your home.

Dollar Tree The candle’s container can be reused for storage.

Jones said you should consider picking up an Old Williamsburg rye-whiskey-scented candle if you want to add a rustic and unique vibe to your home.

The candles come in barrel-shaped jars with cork toppers – and the containers can later be reused as storage.

These rope-wrapped metal vases are also perfect for a rustic-inspired home.

Dollar Tree You can use it for plants.

Linden told Insider that Dollar Tree’s metal vases with rope accents are a wonderful pick for any rustic home.

“They will look perfect in your garden, on your porch, or even on the hardwood floors of your living room. No need to make DIY versions when you can pick ’em up for a buck,” Linden said.

Rustic sentiment boxes can add personality to a room.

Dollar Tree These are great for decorating a smaller space.

Linden said Dollar Tree’s rustic sentiment boxes, which are about 6 inches by 6 inches, can fit perfectly within a rustic-style home interior.

“The rustic look isn’t going anywhere. If you’re looking for country-themed decorations to add some personality to your home, pick up a few of these wall reliefs,” Linden said.

White porcelain figurines are an exquisite decor addition.

Dollar Tree These can help soften a room.

“These cute and beautiful angels, made from white porcelain with no colours or details in excess, will look like exquisite decor elements in some traditional or transitional home interior,” Jones told Insider.

She said they can also add grace and tenderness to any room’s ambiance.

Dollar Tree’s collapsible storage containers are versatile and practical.

Dollar Tree These are easy to store when not in use, too.

Dollar Tree’s collapsible storage containers are perfect for your socks, underwear, extra towels, and other linens that can get disorganized if you’re not careful, Linden said.

“These canvas ones are just as good as the ones you’d find at the Container Store, and you’ll save a lot of money,” Linden told Insider.

You can prolong the life of your cereals and baking supplies using plastic containers from Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree These can help you organise your pantry on a budget.

Dollar Tree’s Sure Fresh dry-food storage containers with clip-lock lids can help extend the life of your cereals and baking supplies, according to Linden.

“They will last a lot longer and you won’t have to worry about bugs getting into them,” he added.

The containers can also help your pantry and cabinets look more organised, especially if you use a few of them in different sizes.

Paper trinket boxes are another nice and convenient storage spot.

Dollar Tree There are many designs to choose from.

Dollar Tree’s fashion-paper trinket boxes not only come in a wide variety of colours and patterns, but also they are great storage places for small items like jewellery or keys, Jones told Insider.

She said the bright colour palettes and simple designs of these paperboard boxes mean they can easily fit into any mid-century modern, bohemian, or transitional home interior.

Dollar Tree sells a variety of stylish mugs that can add flair to your kitchen.

Dollar Tree The mugs come in a range of shapes and colours.

For example, the black, classic stoneware mugs have an almost matte texture that will add a refined, modern vibe to your breakfast beverage choice, Jones told Insider.

She also recommends the rounded, gold-rimmed white stoneware mugs. Jones said she especially appreciates this design because of their elegant shape and the shining gold rims that help freshen the white stoneware and add contemporary flair.

Grab a couple of tote bags to bring with you on grocery day.

Dollar Tree They come in a range of colours.

As more and more stores are doing away with plastic bags, it’s a wise idea to keep some reusable totes on hand for your next shopping spree – and Linden told Insider that Dollar Tree is a great place to get some.

He said you should keep a few in your home, and that these bags can be handy for carrying groceries.

Duct tape can come in handy when you’re trying to touch up or clean your home.

Dollar Tree It can be used to get pet hair off of your couch.

Linden said that next time you’re at the Dollar Tree, you should grab a roll of heavy-duty black duct tape so you have it on hand when you need it.

“It may not be the prettiest thing in the world, but every house needs a roll of duct tape. From patching a broken air conditioner to removing pet hair from the couch, this stuff comes in handy,” he told Insider.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.