What influencers have worn to the prestigious Met Gala red carpet over the years

Koshy also wore a black leotard underneath, a sparkling belt, red lipstick, and velvet ankle boots for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala.”
Lilly Singh, who got her start on YouTube, walked the 2019 red carpet in a gradient gown inspired by lily flowers.
“Since people always spell my name ‘Lily’ I wanted a dress that represented me and who I am for my first #MetGala and @moschino came through!” the influencer wrote on Instagram at the time.
“For the hair, I wanted to pay tribute to them good Indian genes so I almost doubled the length of my regular hair with a long braid, topped with fresh orchids,” she continued. “And you better believe your girl is wearing sneakers under that dress ????????.”
James Charles was also at the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event in an Alexander Wang outfit that later caused some controversy.
His look included a see-through top made entirely from safety pins, a bandana necklace, shiny black cargo pants, pointed black boots, and an Alexander Wang logo belt and purse.