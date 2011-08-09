WHAT IN GOD'S NAME HAPPENED TO THE MARKETS? The SAIcast Discuss

Today everything in the market tanked.
The US faced its first day as a AA+ rated nation and Europe continued to get crushed as it seemed no one was safe from investors’ debt fears. Join Nicholas Carlson, Politics editor John Ellis, and Politics reporter Zeke Miller as they discuss the political side of today’s market slaughter and what could happen starting at 4 AM tomorrow.
Download this episode (right click and save)
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…
- No One Wants To Buy Hulu Because It’s An Empty Shell Of A Company
- The Rise And Fall Of Hot Tech Companies
- The 20 Silicon Valley Startups You Need To Watch
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.