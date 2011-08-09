WHAT IN GOD'S NAME HAPPENED TO THE MARKETS? The SAIcast Discuss

Today everything in the market tanked.

The US faced its first day as a AA+ rated nation and Europe continued to get crushed as it seemed no one was safe from investors’ debt fears. Join Nicholas Carlson, Politics editor John Ellis, and Politics reporter Zeke Miller as they discuss the political side of today’s market slaughter and what could happen starting at 4 AM tomorrow.



Podcast Powered By Podbean

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

No One Wants To Buy Hulu Because It’s An Empty Shell Of A Company

The Rise And Fall Of Hot Tech Companies

The 20 Silicon Valley Startups You Need To Watch





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.