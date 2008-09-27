What If They Held A Stock Market And No One Traded?

The standoff in Washington DC has paralysed traders and investors. Volume on the New York Stock Exchange this morning was roughly half of a typical trading day, and far below recent spikes from financial turmoil. Somewhere around 340 million shares exchanged hands before noon today.



“You can’t exactly model the expected return on John McCain,” one trader on a large Wall Street equities trading floor told us. “We’re all idling until we get a signal about what is going on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.