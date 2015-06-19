Spoof video with Arianna Huffington and Sean Parker reveals what famous founders would be doing if the internet never was invented

Founders Forum released a fantastic video Thursday spoofing what famous tech celebrities would be left doing if the internet never happened.

AOL co-founder Steve Case goes around an office saying “You’ve got mail!” as he passes out pieces of paper. Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales edits books in a library and starts encouraging others to do it themselves.

Sean Parker first takes a nap (get it, Napster?) then starts taking selfies with a Polaroid camera attached to a broomstick, although we’re still not sure how he’s pressing the button on that one.

There’s many more tech star appearances and hilarious scenes from Arianna Huffington, Max Levchin and Michael Bloomberg so make sure you watch the full six minutes:

