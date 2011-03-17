What If The BCS Ran College Basketball's Postseason?

Photo: AP Images

As far as postseasons go, nothing tops college basketball and March Madness (am I allowed to use that term?). So I apologise if this post makes you nauseous. But how different would the college basketball world be if the postseason was under domination of the BCS?It ain’t pretty. And it sure as heck ain’t Madness (at least the good kind)…



As the top two teams in the country, Ohio State and Kansas would meet in mid-April in a one-game takes all BCS championship game.

Duke, Connecticut, Washington, and Kentucky would receive automatic bids to one-game meaningless match-ups in neutral sites as champions of the tournaments of the “BCS Conferences” (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big 10, Pac 10, SEC) not in the championship game.

UCLA would receive an automatic bid for being historically awesome (the Notre Dame rule).

San Diego State would receive an automatic bid as the highest ranked team from a non-BCS conference.

The last two spots would be at-large bids. The candidates would include Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Florida, Syracuse, Texas, and Louisville. The BCS would obviously pick Notre Dame and Texas because those schools are super-popular.

And here is what your five “BCS” match-ups might look like (seeds 3-8 are based on order teams were selected by host sites and have little to do with, you know, actual ability)…

(5) Notre Dame vs (6) Texas

(4) Kentucky vs (7) Connecticut

(3) Duke vs (8) Washington

(1) Ohio State vs (2) Kansas in Houston on April 18

Sound fun? Nope. Of course, you might have actually watched a few regular season games this year and even be able to name a player on the San Diego State team. But let’s save all that regular season silliness for college football.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.