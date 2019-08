In the book “What if?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, it is possible to picture some unpractical scenarios by using science. According to the book, we are able to understand what would happen to an ordinary aeroplane flying across the Solar System.

