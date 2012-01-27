What If Chris Pratt From 'Parks & Rec' Played Ben Kenobi In 'Star Wars?'

To promote the new Kinect Star Wars game for the Xbox, ad agency AKQA reshot the famous light sabre duel scene between Obi-Wan Ben Kenobi and Darth Vader, only with archetypal couch potato gamer Chris Pratt in the Alec Guinness role.



The Parks & Recreation star abuses the privilege by dropping his sword, ducking when he should be receiving the death blow, and finishing the fight in his Y-fronts and mandals. The tagline is “Feel the Force. You are the Controller.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

