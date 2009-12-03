What I'd Like Bernanke To Explain At His Hearing





“M R. Bernanke, with all due respect, do you know what the hell you are doing?”

That’s the one question I’d like Ben Bernanke to answer when he goes before Congress for reappointment as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

I know, Bernanke will say that, yes, he does. And he’ll go to his trusty bogeyman — “the financial system nearly collapsed last year and we saved it. Now we just have to deal with a big old nasty recession”

Well, aren’t we the lucky ones! Honestly, I think Bernanke has done a decent job. And yes, maybe the financial system almost caved in last year when it was in both political parties’ best interest to scare the crap out of voters right before the presidential election.

