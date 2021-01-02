10 things I wish I knew before buying an air fryer

- My air fryer improved my cooking, but there are some things I wish I knew before buying it.
- It’s small, so you can’t cook for many people, and you can’t cook multiple foods at once.
- I needed a cookbook and olive oil to successfully use my air fryer.
Instantly, I understood why so many people have fallen in love with the kitchen appliance. It became a game changer in my kitchen, allowing me to cook dinner in minutes and fry chicken, vegetables, and other foods without submerging them in oil.
Even though the appliance changed my cooking lifestyle for the better, there were still a few things about the air fryer that surprised me and that I wish I knew before I made the purchase.
I was not expecting there to be so many options, so I had to do a lot of research to make sure I was making the right decision. In the end, I decided to buy the Cuisinart convection-oven air fryer for around $100 because it has more capabilities, like broiling, toasting, and roasting.
Eventually, I found a spot next to my microwave — it has become what I call the appliance corner.
But when I use an air fryer for chicken breasts, it takes between 10 and 15 minutes. I’ve tried to clean the dishes and the kitchen in that time frame, but the ding of the fryer always sounds before I’m finished. It means I’ve had to adjust my cooking routine.
Sometimes, things cook so fast that I don’t even realize they’re done. One night, I cooked a meatloaf, and it was finished in under 15 minutes. I was expecting it would take closer to 20, so I left it in there too long. That night, I had burned meatloaf for dinner.
I learned quite quickly that I had to flip the food halfway through to get the underside crispy as well. It’s not something I was used to doing with a regular oven.
When I follow an air-fryer-specific recipe that tells me what to put the temperature on and how long to cook it for, the food always turns out much better.
Some recipes I’ve followed said I should put in only two strips of chicken breasts at a time to ensure even cooking and then do a second batch.
I’d recommend staying away from the air fryer if you’re cooking for more than two people.
One night I was cooking chicken, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, and they all needed to go in the air fryer, according to their recipes. Instead of putting them all on one tray, as I would have with a traditional oven, I had to cook the chicken first, then the vegetables. By the time everything was finished cooking, the meat was cold.
Many times I’ve had to open the door, let out the precious heat, and pull out the tray just to see if something is cooked through.