10 things I wish I knew before buying an air fryer

After hearing so many friends and people on social media raving about their air fryers, I decided to find out what all the fuss was about.

Throughout 2020, air fryers seemed to be the hot kitchen gadget, so when the holidays came around that year, I decided to buy myself one.

Instantly, I understood why so many people have fallen in love with the kitchen appliance. It became a game changer in my kitchen, allowing me to cook dinner in minutes and fry chicken, vegetables, and other foods without submerging them in oil.

Even though the appliance changed my cooking lifestyle for the better, there were still a few things about the air fryer that surprised me and that I wish I knew before I made the purchase.