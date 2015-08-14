I spent the week with over 20,000 hackers in Las Vegas -- Here's what I saw

DEFCON is one of the largest hacker conferences in the world. Held for four days every August in Last Vegas, DEFCON is now in it’s 23rd year and is bigger (and scarier) than ever.

Now boosting an attendence of over 20,000, I decided to venture out and see what all the fuss was about. Needless to say, I was not disappointed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.