I spent the week with over 20,000 hackers in Las Vegas -- Here's what I saw

DEFCON is one of the largest hacker conferences in the world. Held for four days every August in Last Vegas, DEFCON is now in it’s 23rd year and is bigger (and scarier) than ever.
Now boosting an attendence of over 20,000, I decided to venture out and see what all the fuss was about. Needless to say, I was not disappointed.
In preparation for DEFCON, the hotel provides special 'If you see something, say something' training for their staff.
This is the main conference area for panel talks. This gigantic space will be divided into three separate tracks.
But first, attendees line up at 5am to purchase admission badges. DEFCON operates on a cash only basis (to prevent credit card fraud) and there is no pre-registration.
The line's integrity is maintained by lovely folks called Goons - DEFCON's volunteer security force.
This is the admissions package. Contents include a vinyl record badge, a newspaper schedule, stickers and various CDs.
The badges aka vinyl records are worn around the neck using lanyards. This makes all conferences goers look like Flavour Flav from the hip hop group Public Enemy.
(Instagram) A photo posted by Carnegie Mellon Engineering (@cmuengineering) on Aug 9, 2015 at 5:37pm PDT
One of the cafes located near the Paris Casino was designated for exclusive use by DEFCON attendees.
This is a typical line experience when attending scheduled talks. DEFCON is so massive that a single individual can only attend a minute fraction of the available track talks, skytalks, village talks, contests and workshops... not to mention any of the secret invite-only gatherings.
This is the 'Medical Devices: Pwnage and Honeypots' talk given by Scott Erven & Mark Collao. When I arrived, only standing room remained.
At the talk I learned that many of General Electric's medical devices feature remote access capabilities that use default factory passwords such as 'bigguy.'
The Contest Area is home to the Packet Village, Car Hacking Village, Data Village, Capture the Flag, Open CTF, Mohawk-Con and a music stage.
(Instagram) A photo posted by Dax (semprix) Labrador (@thedarthmeister) on Aug 8, 2015 at 4:22pm PDT
Capture The Flag is a hacking tournament comprised of 20 teams of 8 who qualify in order to participate. The competition arguably attracts some of best hackers in the world.
This is the FTC RoboKiller contest table. A $50,000 contest challenging programmers to create software to help consumers identify and kill illegal robocalls.
Salvador Grec presenting his talk 'Creating REAL Threat Intelligence With Evernote' in the Packet Hacking Village.
The infamous Wall of Sheep is intended to shame conference goers who exhibit poor computer security practices. For example, connecting to the WiFi network and logging into an unencrypted website will get you added to this list.
This a SCADA system. Variations of these systems are used to monitor and control factory equipment, power plants, water treatment facilities, etc.
Mike Ryan & Richo Healey drink with the DEFCON Goons during their 'Hacking Electric Skateboards' talk.
Mike Ryan & Richo Healey are able to hack (take command) of various skateboard models by jamming radio signals and broadcasting their own signals.
Here's the Hak5 table. The giant pineapple advertises the infamous WiFi pineapple device which broadcasts a WiFi honeypot (trap) that can be used for penetration testing (hacking).
Hak5 also sells the Lan Turtle (a usb device which opens backdoors for hackers wishing to connect to a network remotely) and the Rubber Ducky USB key (which can be used to capture all text entered on a keyboard and more). Prices are reasonable.
Lockpick sets are also for sale. Caveat Emptor: Possession of lockpicks may be considered burglary tools in several U.S. States.
Free Internet = Giant antennas that can allow you to connect to your neighbour's open WiFi access point down the street.
HACKERS FOR CHARITY is a non-profit organisation solving technology challenges for various non-profits and provides food, equipment, job training and computer education to the world's poorest citizens.
Meanwhile, back at the Casino, someone set up a rouge WiFi access point which was promptly removed by Goons and Casino security.
This DARPA server contains over 1,000 Xeon processors and runs software which algorithmically scans software for weak points and patches on the fly. This is probably the very early stages of an Artificial Intelligence that is capable of attacking and defending computer networks autonomously.
The DARPA Cyber Grand Challenge is a $3.7 million prize competition that 'seeks to create automatic defensive systems capable of reasoning about flaws, formulating patches and deploying them on a network in real time.'
Here's a view of the 'Chillout Room' - a place to relax, eat, drink and chat with fellow attendees while listening to Chillout music.
(Instagram) A photo posted by Kaizen Towfiq (@kaizentowfiq) on Aug 9, 2015 at 9:44am PDT
FYI, this is not actually a centrifuge for nuclear enrichment.
During one of the ICS talks, someone caused a drum barrel to violently collapse under the pressure of a vacuum, providing a perfect demonstration of the potential real world consequences of ICS tinkering.
In the IoT Village, I learned about the various ways that many Internet of Things devices can be hacked.
At the BioHacking village I learned about the MinION - a $1,000 usb device by Nanopore Technologies which is used to sequence DNA.
At night, attendees can retreat to the 26th floor for musical entertainment at DEFCON's Black and White Ball.
