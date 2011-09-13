What I Learned From Building The First Sample Sales Site Aggregator MyNines

Many friends and colleagues have asked me about my experience building MyNines… What did I learn? What would I have done differently? And what advice do I have for others in my position? I had fun reflecting, and below are some of the answers…



What advice would you give to emerging entrepreneurs? Hire a rockstar team. Identify and hire people with great ideas that can execute and are passionate. You can’t find all of these qualities in every person, but a great team should contain them all. My CTO, Steve Schneider and co-founder, Gil Moran were integral to our team. We all fed off of each other and had tons of brainstorming sessions. We weren’t afraid to challenge and even rip on each other when we had to. Get a great Advisory Board. Having a great Advisory Board comprised of folks relevant to your industry buys you not only credibility, but also access to knowledge. I learned so much from my advisors. The best piece of advice that Steve Hafner, CEO of Kayak.com, gave me was to focus all efforts on product. I look at Kayak – they have one of the best user interfaces out there. I learned that Steve’s team does a ton of usability testing and focus groups, and Steve has cultivated an incredibly product-centric culture. He requires even executives to read every piece of feedback that comes in through Kayak’s feedback link. Having experienced folks on my board was invaluable. I acquired my six advisory board members by individually building relationships with each of them. They believed in the concept and in me, and continue to be my advisors today. Devise clever user acquisition tactics to gain a member base. Make the product as viral as possible. Evite is a great example because the model inherently requires you to invite your friends to sign up when you create an invitation. The referral credit model worked for a while in the flash sales space (although there is major referral fatigue at this point). Even Groupon did that early on when the concept was based on collective buying. Also find hooks in the model to build up customer switching costs and barriers to entry. Mint.com did a great job here because when you sign up for Mint, you have to put in all of your account information for the various finance sites you belong to. Now, if I go through the effort of doing all of that, even if a new finance aggregation site launches that it’s slightly better, I’m not going to switch, because I’ve already invested in Mint. Facebook is another great example. If all of my friends are on it, I’m not going to go join another network. Zynga is also a company that built hooks – they used social networks like Facebook and MySpace as anchors for Poker, Farmville, and their other games. Bottom line, user acquisition is tough. The Catch-22 that every entrepreneur finds him- or herself in is: no users = no funding, and no funding = no budget to get users. So start thinking about a strategy early, because investors want proof that people are using your product. Don’t waste money on PR. Instead, create a brand yourself. Nothing is as effective, as you, the CEO, reaching out directly to the media. Put yourself in the media’s shoes. Is it more interesting to have a PR agency reach out to you or the CEO/Founder? However, position your story. For instance, instead of saying “we just redesigned the MyNines website,” I created interesting stories to build not only the MyNines brand, but also my own personal brand as an expert in the space. Women’s Wear Daily did a story on us that utilized the data we’d collected (e.g. XX were the top 10 brands that users were creating Sale Alerts for). I also wrote an article for Business Insider on the Flash Sale industry, which served to establish us as leaders in the space (just like my friends at Yipit did for the local deals space). Score a big distribution partnership. I wish I’d thought more about this earlier. If you can get one of the big guys to distribute your product, you’ll get access to hundreds of thousands of users. You can implement either a revenue-sharing or bounty-based structure. And if the distributor thinks your content is so great that will distribute you for free, then you’re in great shape! Act and react to data. analyse your data often, as I can’t stress how important this is and how much you’ll learn. Simple things like A/B testing different email subject lines, testing product placement on the site, or which day of the week to send emails, will help optimise your product. Follow your passion. As a shopaholic, I am obsessed with the flash sale space and am lucky enough to still be working in it! I love it, I am the consumer, and I think and breathe it all day. I am one of those people that never thought I’d find my passion, but here I am today, three years later, and not tired, instead excited, eager and enamoured with my role (and having resources)! GO DO IT! I’m quickly learning that this is Rue La La CEO, Ben Fischman’s favourite line, and I love it. Forget dilly-dallying and running models and waiting for circumstances to be optimal (I’m not discounting the value of all of this), but my point is – just go do it… and learn from it. Things change every single day. You need to act now. And then go back to my earlier point – if it works, great. If it doesn’t, then react to it and evolve the business.

What did you learn while fundraising and what was your experience dealing with investors? Raise more than you think you’ll need… because you’ll run out. I didn’t raise $2M in my first round, because I didn’t want to give up the amount of equity I’d have to give up for that kind of money. That was a mistake. Everything costs more than you think it does. So if you’re a first-time entrepreneur, raise more. Network! Start early and talk to as many people as you can, even if it’s informally. The first thing that a VC does when you pitch him or her is call up a buddy at another VC and ask if they’ve heard of your company. If the person says yes, then you’ve just bought yourself some credibility and VC will at least listen (mostly because they don’t want to risk losing out on a potential good deal). Also, ultimately you want to build a relationship with investors. The best piece of advice that Professor Lassiter from Harvard Business School gave me: “When you need money, ask for advice and when you want advice, ask for money.” It’s so true! Most investors will look for a strong team, then the market. Also, launch the product as quickly as you can. All investors expect to see the product and want a proof of concept (that people are using the site) before they invest.

What was the biggest challenge you faced from inception to finale? Not having enough tech resources. My CTO busted his butt every day (and night), but we needed to scale quicker. Having to integrate new flash sale sites every day, plus build new features, plus build out technology to help with marketing initiatives (e.g. product feeds for distribution partnerships) means we were a tech-heavy company! It’s a tough world out there. Just because you have a good idea, it doesn’t mean it’s going to work. I do believe there is a Porter’s 6th force – and that’s luck. Not to discount what successful entrepreneurs have done, but a lot of it is timing and execution. I believe we started MyNines six months too early, before this market really ripened.

Can you talk about the importance of being able to bounce back and make the most of opportunities? Having done my rounds within the investor community, I’ve developed thick skin. Even the VCs that turned me down, I heard them out and asked for feedback, and made the most of opportunities – I’m a big fan of Devil’s Advocate. For example, a prominent VC I met with said we weren’t being strategic enough to the flash sale sites we were aggregating. He suggested somehow making the sites more prominent. As such, we put the logos of each site in the Quickview window of each product. It was great suggestion, as this not only helped us be more strategic to our partners, but also helped our users understand that we were not the merchant of record, and instead an aggregator.

What do you wish you knew at the beginning? That if you’re not slightly embarrassed of the product you launch with, then you’ve waited too long. I’m a perfectionist and I hate that feeling of launching a half-baked product, but it’s the truth, because what you believe users will value in the product may not necessarily be what users value (more on this below). How important traction is. This is a byproduct of the website itself, and acquiring and engaging users should be top of mind. I still believe in the notion of aggregation in the deals space broadly and I’m sure someone will do this (and I’ll scream when they do), but instead of staying so focused on launching cool new features on MyNines, I wish I had realised quicker what the most useful offering on MyNines was for our users – it was simply the aggregate Flash Sales Calendar, which we could have launched in two weeks! We should have launched that, started building up a member base around it, and then introduced ancillary offerings, such as search functionality, the sale alerts feature, more verticals, etc. In fact, you can even build a community before you launch through a blog. And then launch with 25-50K emails. My point is that you need traction – even if you have 1,000 users but they are using the site every day, then that’s great. VCs want a proof of concept. We should have started a blog earlier and capitalised on SEO from it. Blogs are the first to be picked up in search engines. We even had a celebrity endorsement deal on the table in our final few months which I’m confident would have helped us get a ton of free marketing, but unfortunately, we just ran out of time and money.

Your take on the fash-tech scene (currently and its future outlook) It’s a very exciting time to be in the fashion-tech world. Some themes to note: curation, great content and editorial, community and crowdsourcing, and gaming dynamics. I find shopping clubs like ShoeDazzle and SendtheTrend to be interesting. I’m also intrigued by virtual fit sites like Fits.me and Clothia (very different models), because fit is still a huge issue when shopping online. And lastly, I’m obsessed with interactive sites like Stardoll and Polyvore, because they are so engaging. Overall, a few of my favourite sites are Lifebooker (which I use religiously to book spa/beauty appointments), Kayak (hands-down the most functional site with such a simple UI), and Rue La La (and I’m not just saying that – I truly believe Rue La La offers the best value out there, packaged in a fun, approachable brand).

What does the future hold for you? I’ve had an incredible two years chasing my dreams as CEO/Cofounder of MyNines. I’ve done everything from product, to marketing, to sales, to biz dev, to finance, to legal, to sweeping the floors, you name it! I even learned to code HTML once when we were going through a tech crisis. Being a broke entrepreneur teaches you a lot about resourcefulness and finding a means to an end (and being OK with Chipotle for dinner every night). However, at this point, I am so excited to continue the next phase of my career as VP & Head of New Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Rue La La. While MyNines embodied the perfect blend of my passion for fashion and entrepreneurship, and I have learned so much, I didn’t have the resources to scale it. Perhaps the startup bug will find me again one day, but for now, I am thrilled to be here at Rue La La, where we have the resources to go execute upon great ideas! And lastly, I am so grateful to my team, advisors, investors, and of course, friends and family for always supporting me.

