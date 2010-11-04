What I Learned As A First-time Entrepreneur Raising $1M In NYC

One of the key things investors look for is the right team to execute, and/or previous entrepreneurial experience. Given that New York has only recently begun its 'startup renaissance,' as a New Yorker you probably haven't previously started a successful company (unless your name is Kevin Ryan, Jeff Stewart, Jason Finger, or Scott Kurnit).

This means that YOU are unlikely to be the reason why your company gets funded -- your team will be. For SkillSlate, the team behind the idea was a key reason we were able to raise capital. Think about the skills and roles that are necessary to execute your vision and get those folks involved early. Hunt them down, be persistent, and talk to as many good people as you can - you'll be surprised how willing people are. Share your passion and communicate your vision; excitement and transparency are contagious and you'll be surprised how many people will want to stay involved in some capacity. These are the folks who will become your advisors and supporters. Some of them may even become your team members; this is precisely how I built our core team very early on. Brian Rothenberg, who leads product and SEO at SkillSlate, got involved early on while he was interning at Canaan Partners, the VC fund I used to work for. Lawrence Wang, our head of technology, first became interested in SkillSlate as we talked it over at a Halloween party six-months before he joined full-time. You never know when the right people will cross your path, so you have to always be 'on.'