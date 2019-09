Here’s your Chart Of The Morning. it’s the Aussie dollar (via FinViz), and as you can see, it’s now higher than Friday’s close, despite the concerns about the hung parliament.



Perhaps investors realise, as they did quickly with the UK election, that it will be resolved, and doesn’t actually pose any real problems?

