ERIC SCHMIDT: Here's What Humans Can Do That Computers Will Never Be Able To Do

Google chairman Eric Schmidt said in conversation with Glenn Beck that “there’s something about humans that technologists always forget. Humans are creative and unpredictable.”

Schmidt’s point is that while humans can actually create new things that have never existed before, computers are only ever following a set of instructions. This echoes the sentiment of scientist and professor Douglas Hofstadter, who recently said that we have much further to go in development of artificial intelligence than most will admit.

Here’s the full clip from The Blaze:

