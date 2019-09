It’s not the Case-Shiller, and it doesn’t get that much attention, but according to the FHFA, house prices jumped 0.8% sequentially in April.



Expectations had been for a decline of 0.3%.

The market doesn’t seem to care that much. The Dow is down by 15.

