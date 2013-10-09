5 Awful Ideas Of What Hollywood Wanted 'Gravity' To Be

If you haven’t heard by now, Warner Bros.’ latest movie, space epic “Gravity” is a must-see.

Critics have been raving about the film since its debut at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year.

It’s not difficult to see why from the incredibly immersive experience offered on screen.

However, “Gravity” may not have played out the way we saw if Hollywood had any say.

Director Alfonso Cuarón shared with io9 some of the many suggestions he received (to add) while making the film.

1. Flashbacks

Presumably this would focus on Dr. Ryan Stone’s (Sandra Bullock) life on Earth when astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) asks about her family.

2. A Romantic Relationship

Cuarón said the Mission Control Commander would have been in love with Bullock’s character.

3. A Missile

Someone actually suggested an enemy missile strike to the director.

4. A Cliché Ticking Clock

“You need to cut to Houston, and see how the rescue mission goes. And there is a ticking clock with the rescue mission,” said Cuarón.

5. Rescue Helicopter at the film’s end

Though Cuarón didn’t say whether these were suggestions from the studio, executives, or pals, you can’t blame the studio for wanting to know where the movie stood.

It took Cuarón nearly four-and-a-half years to bring the film to the big screen.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. also invested near $US100 million in the project.

Nonetheless, the ideas Cuarón shared have us thinking of another movie:

Here’s your ticking clock.

