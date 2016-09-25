6 things Hollywood gets wrong about doctors -- and 4 things it gets right

Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House in 'House.'

Most people don't fully understand medicine -- there's a reason it takes an average of 14 years to become a physician. As a result, fictional depictions of medicine can make it look more like magic than anything else.

'In media, science is so often portrayed as magic,' Reece says. 'And medicine is so often portrayed as magic. It can fix anything.'

Jiwani explains that this can cause individuals to rely on medical 'cures' and intervention to treat health issues, rather than focusing on preventing medical crises through healthy living. Additionally, he notes that shows tend to focus more on the physicians themselves than the people they treat.

'What bothers me about that is you have the hero physician and then some unidentifiable patient,' he says. 'There's this clear depiction of the physician carrying all the agency in that scenario. This is prevalent throughout depictions of physicians throughout media. It's just inaccurate.'

In many medical shows, patient recovery spans the length of an episode. At the end, these fictional characters often get to go home, fully cured. Jiwani says that this 'full recovery' trope is also problematic, even though it makes for 'satisfying TV.'

Reece adds that this trope can frustrate both doctors and patients, as it warps patient expectations and makes them feel as if they have 'failed' if they don't leave the hospital fully recovered.

'We don't really allow for the possibility of the patient ever being disabled, having a chronic illness, or living with disease, even before they come in,' she says. 'It kind of drives me crazy because most of the patients we see in the hospital already have conditions before they're admitted -- they're living with heart disease, cancer, or diabetes. We get this idea that once patients have left the TV hospital, they just disappear into the world of healthy people. It's not true. Expecting that can cause a lot of anguish for patients and a lot of frustration for doctors.'