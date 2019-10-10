Here's what Hispanic Gen Z students want in their future employers — and where they want to work

Getty Images/SDI Productions

Employer branding specialists Universum provided Business Insider with an exclusive analysis of what Hispanic and Latinx college students want from their future employers.

Self-identified Hispanic and Latinx students were more likely than their peers to look for a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

There were also somewhat more likely to want to work in the healthcare and arts and entertainment sectors.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15, and younger Hispanic and Latinx Americans are entering the workforce in larger numbers than ever before. Here’s what they’re looking for from their future employers.

Employer branding specialists Universum runs an annual survey of tens of thousands of college students, asking new entrants to the workforce what they are looking for from their future employers.

Universum provided Business Insider an exclusive analysis of which job attributes self-identified Hispanic or Latinx students said were important to them compared with the overall results among all students in the survey.

In the US, the traditional age for college students is between 18 and 22. Using the Pew Research Centre’s cutoffs for different generations, the post-millennial Gen Z consists of people born in 1997 or later. That means, as of 2019, the overwhelming majority of traditional college students are in Gen Z.

Universum asked students about 40 employer and job attributes, broken into four groups of 10 each: employer reputation and image, people and culture, remuneration and advancement opportunities, and job characteristics. Students are asked to list up to three attributes in each category as being most important to them in their future careers.

Hispanic students were much more likely than the overall survey population to say that they wanted a commitment to diversity and inclusion from their future employers, and also ranked support for future education more highly than their peers. Here are seven attributes a greater share of Hispanic students ranked as important than the overall survey population:

Universum also asked students to select up to three industries from a list of 20 that they would like to work in. Hispanic and Latinx students were more likely to list the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and healthcare services than the overall student survey population:

