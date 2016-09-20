What hiring managers really think of your tattoos

With about 45 million people in the US — or 14% of the population — sporting at least one tattoo, ink is finally becoming more accepted by society. However, stigma about tattoos still exists in the workplace.

Skinfo.com found that a whopping 37% of HR managers cite tattoos as the third-most-likely physical attribute to limit career potential, and there are currently no laws protecting people with tattoos from discrimination in the hiring process.

Skinfo.com also found that 43% of people feel that visible tattoos are inappropriate at work.

Luckily, a lot of big companies — like Target, IKEA, Google, and UPS — don’t always mind ink. They are a few of the most “tattoo-friendly” employers in the US.

The following infographic, put together by Skinfo.com, highlights everything you need to know — the good, the bad, and the ugly — about tattoos in the workplace:

