Here's what hiring managers REALLY think of your tattoos

With about 45 million people in the US — or 14% of the population — sporting at least one tattoo, ink is finally becoming more accepted by society. However, plenty of stigma still exists in the workplace.

Skinfo.com found that a whopping 37% of HR managers cite tattoos as the third most likely physical attribute to limit career potential, and there are currently no laws protecting people with tattoos from discrimination in the hiring process.

The following infographic, put together by Skinfo.com, highlights everything you need to know — the good, the bad, and the ugly — about tattoos in the workplace:

