What 11 highly successful people read every morning

Facebook

In a Facebook Live session with Jerry Seinfeld, the Facebook cofounder and CEO tells the comedian that the very first thing he does in the morning, even before he gets out of bed to use the bathroom or puts in his contact lenses, is check his phone.

He says that he starts by looking at Facebook -- 'I like to know what's going on in the world' -- and then checks his messages on Messenger and What'sApp. 'On a good, calm day, it will probably take no more than a few minutes,' he tells Seinfeld.