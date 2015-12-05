What Richard Branson, Bill Gates, and 11 other successful people do on weekends

Paul Kane/ Getty Images

While Branson tells the Telegraph he spends half the year traveling the world on business trips, he says he spends the other half on his tiny private Caribbean island, Necker.

'I know I shouldn't, but I still like to party on Friday nights,' he admits. The business mogul says he dances until the wee hours of the morning to the sounds of the island's band, the Front Line, and heads to the crow's nest on his roof around 2 a.m. to watch the stars.

Despite being up late, Branson says he still wakes up early, usually before everyone else, and goes for a swim around the island.

'It's exquisitely beautiful; I'll see spotted eagle rays, giant leatherback turtles and a number of species of shark, such as nurse sharks and lemon sharks, he tells the Telegraph. 'It's not frightening; if you're swimming with sharks they don't tend to bother you at all, it's only if they mistake you for a seal that they might have a nip.'

His morning swim is usually followed by a healthy breakfast of fruit salad or natural muesli, though on occasion he spoils himself with kippers or an English breakfast.

The day's activities could include tennis, kitesurfing, scuba diving, or hanging out with dolphins and whales in his tiny submarine. But Branson says afternoons are always spent on the beach, oftentimes playing chess with his kids.

Saturday evenings consist of more partying, and Sundays include rock jumping, paddle boarding, and boat races, Branson tells the Telegraph.