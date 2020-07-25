What over-the-counter medicine you should take based on the kind of stomach ache you have

Pepto Bismol can help ease symptoms of a stomach ache like nausea and diarrhoea.

You can help a stomach ache by taking medications like Pepto Bismol, Gas-X, Gaviscon, Tums, and Rolaids.

Pepto Bismol helps symptoms like nausea, Gaviscon can help heartburn, and Gas X is best for stomach aches caused by excess gas.

Though these medications can help occasional stomach aches, you should see a doctor if the pain is persistent.

This article was medically reviewed by Rudolph Bedford, MD, a gastroenterologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre in Santa Monica, California.

Stomach aches and nausea are common ailments that everyone experiences from time to time. There are numerous possible causes for stomach ache, including gas, indigestion, stress, food allergies, food poisoning, and more.

A variety of effective over the counter medications is available for people experiencing stomach problems and looking for quick relief. But if the pain is persistent, you should consider seeing a doctor as the condition could be indicative of a more serious underlying condition.

Here are some of the most popular OTC medications for stomach aches and how they work.

Pepto Bismol

The active ingredient: Bismuth subsalicylate

Best for: Nausea, diarrhoea, heartburn, and indigestion

When to take it: At the onset of symptoms

How it works: Pepto bismol reduces inflammation in the gut, says Harish Gagneja, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist with Austin Gastroenterology. Additionally, it slows down how quickly fluids and electrolytes flow into the bowel, which can help reduce diarrhoea and any stomach ache associated with it.

On top of all this, Gagneja says bismuth subsalicylate has some antibacterial properties, which may help to further soothe the stomach and relieve diarrhoea if a bacterial infection is contributing to the problem.

Gas-X

The active ingredient: Simethicone

Best for: Stomach pain caused by excess gas

When to take it: At the onset of symptoms or after meals

How it works: Gagneja says Gas-X dissolves excess gas bubbles that are causing gas pains and bloating.

“It acts in the stomach and intestines to change the surface tension of gas bubbles, enabling their breakdown and the formation of larger bubbles which break easily. In this way it is believed that gas can be eliminated more easily by belching or passing [gas],” says Gagneja. Once that gas is released, your uncomfortable symptoms will be relieved.

Gaviscon

The active ingredients: Aluminium hydroxide and magnesium carbonate

Best for: Heartburn, indigestion, and upset stomach

When to take it: After eating

How it works: Magnesium carbonate is an antacid, meaning that it neutralizes acid in the stomach. Additionally, Gagneja says the aluminium hydroxide coats the stomach and the esophagus. This coating creates a barrier on top of any stomach contents, which can help keep acid down and prevent acid reflux.

Tums

The active ingredient: Calcium carbonate

Best for: Heartburn, indigestion, and nausea

When to take it: At the onset of symptoms

How it works: Stomach acid can contribute to feelings of a sore stomach and burning sensations associated with heartburn and indigestion. Calcium carbonate is alkaline, or basic, which helps it neutralise stomach acid, says Gagneja.Tums are pretty fast-acting since calcium carbonate starts to neutralise the acid on contact.

Rolaids

The active ingredients: Calcium carbonate and magnesium hydroxide

Best for: Heartburn, indigestion, and upset stomach

When to take it: At the onset of symptoms

How it works: Just like Tums, Rolaids contain calcium carbonate which neutralizes stomach acid, but it also has added magnesium hydroxide which is an antacid. Together, both of these ingredients combat stomach acid to relieve stomach symptoms caused by acid reflux. If you don’t have any Tums or Rolaids handy, check out Insider’s guide on natural remedies for acid reflux.

When to see a doctor for a stomach ache

If your symptoms are persistent and you’re having ongoing abdominal pain, it’s best to see your doctor rather than continuing to take these meds to rule out serious conditions.

Also, if your stomach ache is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and fever, Gagneja says you should seek medical attention as soon as possible instead of trying to mask the symptoms with OTC medications. These symptoms could be a sign of appendicitis, which must be treated by a doctor.

Keep in mind that OTC medications are just band-aids for relieving symptoms. They are not designed to address any serious underlying condition, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease, ulcers, or cancer, Gagneja says. This is why it’s not recommended to take these medications long-term if symptoms are persisting.

“If people keep on taking these symptom relief over the counter meds, then those diseases can be missed,” says Gagneja.

